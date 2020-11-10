Aransas Pass Police recover illegal skimming devices at local gas stations

Police recovered the devices and are performing forensic analysis on them.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Monday, October 5 Aransas Pass Police recovered illegally installed credit card skimming devices inside fuel pumps at two Stripes gas stations.

Police recovered devices at Stripes located on East McClung and the Stripes located on Cleveland Boulevard.

Police say a technician found the illegal skimming devices inside the fuel pumps that were “collecting data on credit card transactions when one paid at the pump.”

Police recovered the devices and are performing forensic analysis on them.

Police say there is no telling how long the devices have been at the locations and there is no way someone using the fuel pump would have known there was a skimming device installed.

Police want residents to be aware of this situation in case they have found that their identity or credit information has been stolen and used after having paid at the pump at one of these two locations.