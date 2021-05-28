Aransas Pass teacher gifts students a 'monsterific' surprise on their last day of school

After a year of pandemic challenges, Amanda Hawes wanted to be sure the students would always remember to keep persevering.

In April, 3News reported a story of an Aransas Pass teacher who wanted to bring her students' writing lessons to life. Hawes tought her students how to format a story and the meaning behind the word 'persevere.'

The students were creative and developed story-monsters who persevered through challenges.

"My monster's name is Annie and she's trying to ride a skateboard, but she kept on falling off," said Annie Clark, a student.

"I wrote about a monster who is making a basketball point," said Hunter Underwood, another student.

Since then, Hawes was able to raise enough funds to bring their monsters to life, at least somewhat.

As the students walked through Hawes' classroom doors on their last day of school, they were unaware of the surprise she had waiting for them.

"You guys worked so hard on your stories, I had to do something special for you," said Hawes as she opened a brown box filled with balloons. She said the students initially thought the balloons were the gift. As she continued to open the box, they soon realized it was much more than that.

"They were so surprised it was so fun," said Hawes.

She showed the students, one-by-one the customized stuffed animals she ordered for each student.

