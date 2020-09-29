Aransas Police Department to use new non lethal device

The new device wraps around an offender and immobilizes them without any lethal consequences.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — We continue to see a national debate over the methods used by law officers across the country to get control of violent or potentially violent suspects. Some law enforcement folks here in South Texas are trying out what they call, “humane" techniques.

The Aransas Pass Police Department posted to their Facebook page that they are going to start using a new device called a bola-wrap. The new device wraps around an offender and immobilizes them without any lethal consequences.