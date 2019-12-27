ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A woman is dead in Aransas Pass after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Aransas Pass Police Department

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. at the O'Reilly's on the 600 block of S. Commercial Street.

Police said a Ford pick up truck struck the woman.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they tried helping her, but she died on scene because they said her injuries were too severe.

Details are still limited at this time, but police said they are still actively investigating the incident.

They will not release the identity of the victim until next of kind is notified.

If you have any information that can help with this case, call the Aransas Pass police department at 361-758-5224.

