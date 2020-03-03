SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio has issued new precautionary guidelines regarding coronavirus for parishes and schools.

According to a press release the Archdiocese sent out this afternoon, the guidelines are in response to the Mayor Nirenberg's Declaration of a Public Health Emergency. 

The new guidelines are as follows: 

  • Parishes are requested to temporarily distribute Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.
  • Temporarily discontinue the distribution of the Precious Blood at Mass
  • Remove holy water from fonts at the church doors
  • Avoid physical contact.

The Archdiocese continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates in regards to the temporary suspension of these Mass practices in a timely manner.

It is important to note that the risk of coronavirus exposure to the public remains low at this time.