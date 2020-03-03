SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio has issued new precautionary guidelines regarding coronavirus for parishes and schools.
According to a press release the Archdiocese sent out this afternoon, the guidelines are in response to the Mayor Nirenberg's Declaration of a Public Health Emergency.
The new guidelines are as follows:
- Parishes are requested to temporarily distribute Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.
- Temporarily discontinue the distribution of the Precious Blood at Mass
- Remove holy water from fonts at the church doors
- Avoid physical contact.
The Archdiocese continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates in regards to the temporary suspension of these Mass practices in a timely manner.
It is important to note that the risk of coronavirus exposure to the public remains low at this time.