SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio has issued new precautionary guidelines regarding coronavirus for parishes and schools.

According to a press release the Archdiocese sent out this afternoon, the guidelines are in response to the Mayor Nirenberg's Declaration of a Public Health Emergency.

The new guidelines are as follows:

Parishes are requested to temporarily distribute Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue.

Temporarily discontinue the distribution of the Precious Blood at Mass

Remove holy water from fonts at the church doors

Avoid physical contact.

The Archdiocese continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates in regards to the temporary suspension of these Mass practices in a timely manner.

It is important to note that the risk of coronavirus exposure to the public remains low at this time.