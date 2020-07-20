Are parents opting for home base learning facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says home bases learning facilities are gaining more attention as the school year approaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-1 9 cases continue to increase every day, parents are concerned to send their kids back to school. More parents are choosing the online instruction option.

Sunday 3News spoke with a mom in Ingleside who's also a licensed teacher working on prepping her home to become a learning facility for students in the Coastal Bend.

Monday 3News reached out to health experts to find out what they think about smaller groups of students still joining together.

“You do have the other children in the classroom, and where have their parents been taking them? So, maybe it’s something that you have an agreement between the other parents,” said Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says that she thinks ideas like home-based learning facilities are gaining more attention because of the school year approaching. More parents are questioning how they'll balance work and teaching their kids at home.





