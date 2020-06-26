Are you planning on going to the mall? Here’s how the mask order will affect shoppers at La Palmera Mall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Nueces County mask order about to go into effect La Palmera Mall is explaining how the order will affect their customers.

Along with stores and restaurants, shoppers in all common areas must wear a mask. This also applies to employees.

Guests may remove their masks to eat or drink, but officials ask if you go to the mall you maintain a safe social distance of six feet apart.

Masks are not required for guests 10-years old and younger.