Are you planning on going to the mall? Here’s how the mask order will affect shoppers at La Palmera Mall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Nueces County mask order about to go into effect La Palmera Mall is explaining how the order will affect their customers.
Along with stores and restaurants, shoppers in all common areas must wear a mask. This also applies to employees.
Guests may remove their masks to eat or drink, but officials ask if you go to the mall you maintain a safe social distance of six feet apart.
Masks are not required for guests 10-years old and younger.
If you’re heading to the mall this weekend here are some things to keep in mind:
- Common Areas are open 11 a.m.–7 p.m. daily. (Hours may vary for stores with exterior-facing entrances.)
- The mask order provides exceptions for individuals who have health conditions that makes wearing a mask unsafe.
- The Security Control Center will have a limited number of disposable masks available for guests. Guests can give a cash donation of $1. The donations will be going to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.
- Valet parking is now open
- Concierge (Gift card purchases, wheelchair and stroller rental are not be available.)
- The children’s play area is not open
- All recurring monthly events, including kids club, mall walkers, entertainment, etc. are still closed