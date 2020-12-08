Area leaders are warning residents to not let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19

There are more than 20-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Coastal Bend. Area leaders are warning residents to not let their guard down.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are more than 20-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Coastal Bend. Area leaders are warning you to not let your guard down.

Tuesday, 308 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the novel coronavirus were reported in Nueces County.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said there was an 18 percent positivity rate based off drive thru testing conducted Monday. Rodriguez warns residents to not let their guard down.

"This numbers currently on the downward trend but again do not let your guard down against this virus," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also announced a new addition to the drive thru testing sites.

"We are now conducting a pulse oximeter on every person that goes through. This will give us an idea of who may be more critical than some other individual. In an effort to help these individuals that may be more critical the judge also has help to set up an outpatients COVID clinic that is now open."

As teachers, parents and students prepare for the school year so is the health district. During the school year many parents turn to after school programs such as latch key to help assist with care for their kids while parents finish up work. City Manager Peter Zanoni announced parents will be able to rely on the program but with medical experts watching closely.

"The answer is yes. however, we had a similar program this summer. the summer latchkey program and just about every site had to be closed for 15 days. One i think we had to do it twice because of some COVID cases that happened with staff i think primarily so they'll be open as long as they're safe," said Zanoni.

The health district will be conducting another drive thru testing site Wednesday. As a reminder to everyone, make sure to continue washing your hands, practicing social distancing and wear a face mask.