CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit agency that serves as a shelter for abused and neglected children is getting ready to open the doors to a new multi-purpose building.

The Ark Assesment Center and Shelter in Calallen are putting the final touches on a new facility, which will primarily be used as a chapel.

According to Ark organizers, the brand new building is already putting a smile on the kids' faces because it will not only be a place of worship but a place they can sing.

According to executive director Delma Trejo, the multi-purpose building named Ark Angels Chapel was a long time coming

The non-profit received a large grant to build the chapel from the Kenedy Foundation, but Hurricane Harvey was a huge setback.

A year after the original groundbreaking the final touches are coming together in 2019.

The community has stepped up and donated much of what will be a part of the building.

According to Trejo, before the chapel, the kids would have to have mass in the dining area. The new space will be one where the kids can express themselves during services.

"If we have it in house, it's much easier for them to sing their songs that they like because they love to sing," Trejo said.

"Children get to play bells instruments that they can play like the xylophone, and these, of course, aren't professional instruments but it's a good start," sister Raquel Dolores Gomez said.

The Ark is licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to care for up to 61 kids who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

The organization provides assessment services and emergency shelter for kids from infancy to 17 years old.

According to Ark staff, they not only wanted children to feel safe but cared for and the multi-purpose building is a big part of that.

Corpus Christi Bishop Mulvey will dedicate the Ark Angels Chapel at 10 a.m. Sunday.