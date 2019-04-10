CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ark Emergency Shelter in Calallen says they have now given shelter to 4000 children since the facility first opened in April of 2000.

The shelter takes in children as young as newborns and as old as 17 years of age.

Shelter employees say that the residents are often kids who have been removed from their homes because of a parent's abuse or neglect.

"The good news is when they arrive at the shelter, they are made to feel like they are a part of an extended family", said one employee.

This milestone comes with mixed emotions as 4000 kids have now gone through those doors over the past 19 years.

For more information on the Ark Emergency Shelter, please visit their website at https://ark4kids.com/

