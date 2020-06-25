Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting at Glen Willows Apartments

Corpus Christi police have made an arrest in connection with the Sunday night shooting at a southside apartment complex.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have made an arrest in connection with the Sunday night shooting at a southside apartment complex, which injured multiple people and claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.



It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Glen Willows Apartments in the 5800 block of Everhart Road. Four people were sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting. One of the victims died from his injuries. He was later identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Jude Iriarte Godwin.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, detectives were able to identify and obtain four arrest warrants for a suspect in the shooting, who they identified as 21-year-old Jimmie Lee Williams. On Tuesday, with the help of the Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, Williams was found and interviewed by CCPD detectives. He was later arrested and transported to the City Detention Center.

Williams was booked on one warrant for murder with a $500,000 bond, and three separate warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a $100,000 bond.

Police said they are still investigating. If you have any information that can help, contact them at 361-886-2840.