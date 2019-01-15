Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Dallas priest accused of sexually abusing teenagers, according to the Dallas County sheriff's department.

Dallas police issued the warrant on Thursday for Rev. Edmundo Paredes. The warrant is for a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to a law enforcement source.

The warrant stems from an allegation dating back to 1994, Dallas County sheriff's department spokesman Raul Reyna said.

Officials have been unable to locate Paredes, who left St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Oak Cliff in 2017, before the allegations surfaced.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas first announced allegations against Paredes in August. In a statement Tuesday, the Diocese said it had not been contacted by police to confirm the warrant had been issued for Paredes, "but we welcome developments in the police investigation and appreciate and support any action that can help bring about justice and healing for the victims.

According to the Diocese, the allegations came from three adults, who said the criminal sexual acts occurred when they were in their mid-teens, more than a decade ago.

The accusers were all male who said they didn't want to pursue criminal charges against the priest. Police said the announcement prompted another victim to come forward and contact the Dallas Police Department, Child Exploitation unit.

Paredes is from the Philippines and takes yearly trips there, Diocese spokeswoman Annette Gonzales Taylor told WFAA in August.

Bishop Edward Burns said in August that the Diocese had hired two private investigators to try and track the man down.

"Now that we know of his criminal sexual acts, we want to get a handle on him," Burns said.

Upon learning of the allegations in February, Diocese officials immediately filed a report with law enforcement agencies to launch a criminal investigation.

"The allegations were found to be credible," Burns said.

Paredes was suspended and is no longer is allowed to function or represent himself as a priest.



Anyone who may have been a victim or have any information to contact Detective Clark at 214-671-4215.