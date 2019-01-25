CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Artists and volunteers spent their time Friday at the Art Center of Corpus Christi collecting donations for members of the U.S. Coast Guard and their families.

Men and women of the Coast Guard have been working without pay since the partial government shutdown began. On Friday, volunteers gathered everything from food to diapers for Coast Guard families.

Volunteers said regardless of political views, everyone should step in to help.

"It should just be Texans helping Texans, since we're in Texas, and across the nation just Americans helping Americans," said Eric Rodriguez, an employee at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi.

Donations were immediately distributed after the event.