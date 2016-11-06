The Art museum of South Texas invites the community to cut loose for the annual ArtRageous celebration- this year's theme - "Cowboys and Cosmonauts".

Expect dancing robots, a whiskey tasting, cosmic saloon, and a one man funk band. The unique event supports exhibitions, education programs, and outreach into the community.

ArtRageous: Cowboys and Cosmonauts takes place at the Art Museum of South Texas Thursday. To purchase tickets click here.

