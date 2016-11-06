The Art Museum of South Texas invites the community to cut loose for the annual artRageous celebration on Thursday.

The theme of this year's event is "Cowboys and Cosmonauts."

Residents can expect dancing robots, a whiskey tasting, a cosmic saloon and a one-man funk band.

The unique event supports exhibitions, education programs, and outreach into the community.

"It's a great time to come on down and celebrate everything we have here in Corpus Christi," said Karol Stewart of the Art Museum of South Texas. "Come on down, enjoy good people, good fun, great art, and all for a great cause."

To purchase tickets click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!





© 2018 KIII