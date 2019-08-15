CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, CODART will include an added element of creative expression. Participants will talk with professionals and connect with others who have experienced the death of a loved one, while also engaging in painting, drawing, writing, etc. to help process their grief.

This group will meet once per week for eight weeks. Sessions are facilitated by master’s-level counseling students who have been specifically trained in bereavement strategies. Each week includes dinner, family activities, and group counseling separated by age. All participants must register prior to attending.

The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 13. Sessions will take place at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, located at 2021 Agnes St. For more information click here.