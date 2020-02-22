HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Feb. 21 when Josh Reddick said he and other Astros players have been getting death threats on social media.*

It's no secret the Houston Astros have become the league’s biggest villains since the sign-stealing scandal.

Baseball fans have created petitions calling for the 'Stros 2017 World Series title to be revoked and people have even went as far as to threaten Astros players and their families.

RELATED: Can the World Series title be taken from the Astros?

RELATED: Josh Reddick: Astros players, families have received death threats over sign-stealing scandal

Well Astros fans have had enough and to show support for their team, they are buying shirts in bulk that read, "HATE US."

Some Texans who pride themselves on being "good, honest folks" are selling the shirts on an online store called myshopify.com.

The shirts -- which are $26 -- first went on sale over a week ago and they have already sold out!

But don't fret, the creators have every intention on making more shirts.

You can pre-order yours here.

MORE ASTROS NEWS: