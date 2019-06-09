CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi turned to one of the most famous Houston Astros to serve as the guest speaker for its annual Casa de Amor fundraiser event.

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell was in town to close out the event Thursday. Casa de Amor is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the RMHC, which provides shelter for families of children receiving treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Bagwell also spent time hanging out with the kids at the Ronald McDonald House before the event, taking a tour of the facility and signing autographs for the family.

