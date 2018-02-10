HOUSTON – The Houston Astros open their quest for a second straight World Series title Friday with their first game against the Cleveland Indians set for 1:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Game 2 is set for 2:37 p.m. on Saturday. The games will air on TBS.

Other start times for Game 3 in Cleveland, and if necessary, Games 4 and 5 have not been released.

Major League Baseball announced start times Tuesday morning for Division Series games through Sunday. FS1 or MLB Network will exclusively cover all National League Division Series games, while TBS will exclusively televise all American League Postseason action.

The 2018 Postseason will begin on Tuesday night on ESPN when the Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook. First pitch at Wrigley Field is slated for 7:08 p.m.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will host the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium in the AL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook on TBS, with first pitch set for 7:09 p.m.

The NL Division Series presented by Doosan will begin on Thursday with the NL Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers hosting the NL Wild Card Game winner at 4:07 p.m. on FS1 from Miller Park.

MLB Network will follow with the NL West Champion Los Angeles Dodgers meeting the NL East Champion Atlanta Braves at 7:37 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

The AL Wild Card Game winner will square off against the AL East Champion Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at 6:32 p.m.

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS and FOX will be available to MLB. TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

The NL Wild Card Game will also be available via the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2018 MLB Postseason games.

The entire 2018 Postseason schedule can be viewed at MLB.com/postseason.

