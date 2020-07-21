At Driscoll Children's Hospital 735 infants and toddlers from Nueces and surrounding counties, have been tested for COVID-19 since March

Dr. Jaime Fergie says even though the number of cases in infants and toddlers is going up in the Coastal Bend, most are not causing serious complications.

Eighty-five babies in Nueces County under the age of one year, have tested positive for coronavirus since March.

A shocking number to hear and, understandably, resulted in several more questions. How old were the babies exactly? How did they contract the virus and how are they doing now?



Health professionals say some of that information is unknown because it is not tracked.

One local specialist who has treated some of those children says while the numbers are going up it seems like those little ones are faring better than expected.

“Despite the fact that the adult institution has seen all these cases, they are full, and overwhelmed. We are not, because children are really not being affected by this as severely,” said Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of Infectious Disease study at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Fergie says even though the number of COVID-19 positive cases in infants and toddlers is going up in the Coastal Bend most of those cases are not causing serious complications for most children.

At Driscoll Children's 735 kids in this age group, from Nueces and surrounding counties, have been tested.

127 were positive. 85 from Nueces County and 42 from surrounding areas. Only 10 had to be hospitalized.

“Few of them even really need to go to the hospital. Many of them are tested because the parents were positive and the parents were concerned,” said Dr. Fergie.

Dr. Fergie says a positive case doesn't have to mean everyone in that person's family will become infected, even the tiniest members of a household can stay safe.



“Sometimes you see more transmission in some households that in other households. It relates to the use of masks, hand sanitizer, those are very basic interventions,” said Dr. Fergie.



“If you are careful there's a good chance it will not be transmitted to the baby,” said Dr. Fergie.

