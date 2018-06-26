GATESVILLE, Texas - At least 12 people have been evacuated and transported to area hospitals after an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at Gatesville Memorial Hospital, Gatesville police confirmed.

The office of emergency management confirmed there was a partial building collapse.

Emergency responders in the central Texas area have responded to work an active fire at the scene.

#ATCEMS has sent 5 ambulances, 1 Division Chief, & 1 District Commander to assist with a reported explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, TX. The #ATCEMS AmBus is preparing for response to the incident as well. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 26, 2018

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients. A woman at the scene told Channel 6 their patients have been evacuated to other nursing homes and nearby churches.

Coryell Community Church said they will house some patients from The Oaks at Coryell Memorial.

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living apartments.

