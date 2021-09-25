At least 3 dead after Amtrak derails in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — A train headed from Chicago to Seattle derailed in northern Montana on Saturday, leaving at least three people dead and multiple injured.
Five cars on the train derailed around 6 p.m. CST near Joplin, a remote rural town. The largest city nearby, Great Falls, is about 100 miles from the location of the crash.
Three deaths were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff's Department. Amtrak said there were injuries in the crash, but offered no specifics.
ABC News reports there were around 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board.
It is not known what caused the derailment yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED VIDEO: School bus rolls over after crash with car
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.