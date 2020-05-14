CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is beginning their distribution of grants from the CARES Act to students. Apply here.
TAMUCC received $10.1M with at least half the funding allocated for emergency financial aid grants for students. To benefit the most students, funding has been capped at $1,800 per eligible student.
The CARES Act provides federal aid to help students cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.
In order to be eligible, students must have completed FAFSA. The university stated “applications received on or before Friday, May 15, 2020, will receive priority consideration as long as funds are available.”
