Attorneys for the teachers union in Austin are reviewing CCISD's back to school plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Part of CCISD's back to school plan calls for teachers, bus drivers and other staff members to wipe down seats and touch-screen items with disinfecting spray.

That mandate is not sitting well with one of the teachers unions who says changes are needed to better protect all staff.

"We can't even take care of the rat problem in CCISD how are we going to take care of the coronavirus,” said President of the American Federation of Teacher Union, Nancy Vera.

Vera taking a lighthearted jab at CCISD's back to school plan. That plan was revealed on Thursday and it's one that Vera admits is pretty much well thought out. She says she wants Distance learning to be the back to school plan until at least December.

“We are going to push hard to see if we can't keep the schools closed until December virtual teaching is the way to go right now and that's what we want,” said Vera.

If teachers and students have to go back to school before December this is what Vera says the union's plan may be.

"We are prepared to talk about district-wide sick days perhaps even work stoppages of some sort not strikes, but rather asking the school district to help us to understand that we want to be safe and we want our students to be safe,” said Vera.

Vera is also concerned that teachers and other district staff are going to be held responsible for not only teaching their students but cleaning their classrooms constantly throughout the day. The director of our health department Annette Rodriguez Feels it can be done.