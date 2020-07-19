Aurora Arts Theatre re-opens under social distancing guidelines

The theatre was forced to go close in March but on July 17 they debuted a comedy play 'Rumors'.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aurora Arts Theatre in Corpus Christi reopened Friday with new guidelines under COVID-19.

The theatre, on Everhart near Holly, was forced to go close in March but on July 17 they debuted a comedy play 'Rumors'.

To abide social distancing guidelines, the theater will permit 30 percent occupancy and enforce two empty seats between groups and select rows.

Those who go to the performances will undergo a temperature check at the door, wash their hands upon entrance and must wear a face mask at all times.

Cast members will also be wearing face masks during the show.