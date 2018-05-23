FORT WORTH, Texas -- An Austin bar owner is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who passed out in the Fort Worth bar he also owns, the Library Bar, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE.

Israel Espiricueta, 41 -- the owner of the Library Bar in Fort Worth and the Rhino Room in Austin -- is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Dec. 23, 2017.

According to a Tarrant County arrest warrant obtained by KVUE, the woman was drinking with friends, who are employees at the Library Bar, when Espiricueta proposed that she go with him to a hotel. She allegedly told him that she would only go if other people were there, but would not go with the suspect alone to have sex.

She said she blacked out and woke up laying on a bed at an unknown location while the suspect allegedly was forcing her to perform oral sex on him. A while later, she said she remembered seeing the suspect sexually assaulting her.

In the afternoon of Dec. 23, the victim said she woke up, and that the suspect tried to make another sexual advance. She said she pulled away and told him she needed to go, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, she said she noticed a significant amount of blood on the sheets. When the suspect saw the blood, he allegedly said, "Boy, it looks like I murdered you last night." When the woman was examined at a Harris County hospital later, there were multiple tears and abrasions on her genitalia, the affidavit said.

Surveillance video from the Library Bar obtained by Fort Worth detectives shows the woman passing out after 5 a.m. that morning while sitting at the bar. The victim then remained motionless at the bar while the suspect appeared to take photos or video of the victim, the affidavit said. The suspect is allegedly seen on the video poking at the victim's face and head while the victim does not respond, the affidavit said.

At 6 a.m., the video allegedly shows Espiricueta getting the woman onto her feet with her face on the bar and thrusting toward her waist. She remained motionless throughout this, police said. Police said she did not have any recollection of this.

At around 6:15 a.m., surveillance video allegedly showed him waking her up and leaving the bar with her. Surveillance video from the Hampton Inn & Suites about five blocks away showed Espiricueta and the woman walking in at around 6:25 a.m. Video also showed him getting a room key while she was slumped over on a coach.

The Library Bar deactivated its Facebook page Monday afternoon, according to Dallas Morning News.

Espiricueta, an Austinite, was booked in the Travis County Jail on Feb. 5 and was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

KVUE reached out to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to see if a bar owner's license is automatically suspended if he or she is arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patron.

A spokesperson with TABC sent KVUE the following statement:

"Sec. 11.64 of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code allows the Commission to refuse an original or renewal liquor permit if an applicant is found to have violated any part of the Code within the last two years, or has been convicted of a felony within the last five years (additionally, five years must elapse since the conclusion of any penalty or sentence related to the felony conviction, ie., probation).

An arrest or indictment wouldn’t automatically result in TABC suspending or canceling a business’ permit to sell alcohol, since due process must be followed in all cases. However, the Commission may put a hold on any future applications or renewals by an individual who meets the criteria described above. Additionally, TABC takes into account protests and feedback from local law enforcement officials and the public when determining whether to issue or deny an application."

© 2018 KVUE