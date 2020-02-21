AUSTIN, Texas — A body has been found in the Hippie Hollow area where an Austin artist went missing weeks ago.

On Feb. 5, 2020, the Travis County Sheriff's Office found Chameleon Brendon Foster's vehicle at Hippie Hollow Park. The lake patrol with the sheriff's office found a body on the shoreline of Lake Travis just after 7 a.m. on Feb. 21.

The sheriff's office said they are not aware of any other missing persons cases in that area.

RELATED: Search continues for Austin artist whose vehicle was found at Hippie Hollow Park

Investigators are working to identify the body that was found and determine the cause of death.

This comes after Foster's vehicle was found abandoned with his belongings inside weeks ago. His sister, Adeelah Muhyee, told KVUE Foster is a singer and described his loving personality as infectious. She said he usually calls or texts her every other day.

Check back on this story for updates.

WATCH: Search continues for missing Austin musician

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

20% of Texans still don't have a REAL ID as deadline approaches

Demolition company tears down wrong Dallas home

The side of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that you never see

Bullied for dwarfism, his tearful message went viral. Now, strangers are sending him to Disneyland.