As schools release students for the summer, Austin ISD announced it would offer free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 years old.

The district said the program is open to any child or teen under 18-years-old, regardless of economic status or if the child attends AISD or not. According to the district website, kids can simply show up at a participating site to receive a healthy meal.

According to federal regulations, only schools with at least 50 percent of its student population that qualify for free or reduced lunches can offer the summer food program.

43 schools in Austin ISD will offer the Summer Food Service Program. To see where your child can have a free meal, click here.

For an interactive map to find other Summer Food Service Program sites around the state, click here.

