AUSTIN, Texas — Austin leaders want your input during a town hall meeting as they discuss recent changes to homeless ordinances.

The Austin City Council got rid of many ordinances related the homeless and the new camping rule allowed the homeless to camp on streets, as long as they weren't blocking pathways or camping at City Hall. Before the change, it was illegal to sit, lie or camp in public.

In a 2018 report, it showed there are more than 2,000 homeless people in Austin.

The ordinance changes sparked debates between several Austin leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Steve Adler. While Abbott believes the homeless shouldn't be allowed to camp on city streets, Adler disagrees.

"I assume that someone on his staff really didn't explain to him what it was that we did because we've been laser-focused on public safety and public health," Adler said. "Public streets are public streets. And the courts have said that if someone's not causing a public safety risk or a public health hazard, that they have as much right to be there as anyone else."

The Downtown Austin Alliance will host a town hall to discuss ordinance changes on Wednesday. Adler will be in attendance, as well as council members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen and Greg Casar. The leaders will also talk about longer-term solutions for people experiencing homelessness.

The meeting will take place at the Austin Convention Center downtown at 10 a.m. If you'd like to attend, you can RSVP.

