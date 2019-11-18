AUSTIN, Texas — Search and rescue crews are expected to continue the search Tuesday morning for a 21-year-old man last seen on Rainey Street, according to his family.

Christian Pugh disappeared from the popular entertainment district sometime after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police were notified just before 10:30 p.m.

"Something's happened. Something's wrong. I don't know what it is, but we need to find him," Christian's father, Christopher Pugh, told KVUE on Monday. "We found his car down in Slaughter Lane [on Sunday], untouched, so he didn't make it back to his car."

Christopher said his son took an Uber from Slaughter Lane to Rainey Street. He left his cellphone inside the car, which was later recovered by Austin police.

The last charge on his card, Christopher said, was at Clive Bar on the corner of Davis Street and Rainey Street. However, surveillance video that police reviewed, according to Christopher, showed Christian dancing at Container Bar next door. Another piece of video showed his friends waiting outside for him – but he never came out.

"I'm not sure why anyone left him [there]. I'm not sure why the police weren't called that day. I was told they were concerned that night," Christopher said. "He's not here. He's not called. There's been no activity on his phone. There has been no activity on his credit cards. Nothing."

The search comes nearly a year after 25-year-old Martin Gutierrez disappeared on Rainey Street. Crews found his body in Lady Bird Lake a week later.

It's a memory that crossed Christopher's mind on Monday.

"We already went and looked at the lake today," he said. "No sight. None of the homeless people have see him. Nothing."

Christopher said he and his family will keep looking for Christian until they get answers.

"At this point, we're looking for anybody that might have some kind of information on what has happened to our child and where he might be at," he said.

Austin police said there are circumstances in this case that lead investigators to believe Pugh could be in danger.

Pugh is described as:

White male

5 feet, 10 inches tall

160 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

A white shirt

A green, Army-style jacket (waist length)

Dark, wool-type pants

Low-cut “Doc Martin” style shoes/boots

Anyone with information regarding Pugh's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and/or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

