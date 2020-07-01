AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

At the time of the report, police said 16-year-old Sierra Symone Brown was last seen on Monday in the 1600 block of Airport Commerce Drive at 1:31 p.m. She was reported missing at 5:30 p.m. later that day.

Police described Brown as a black female who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair that is shoulder-length, brown eyes and braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker jacket, gray tights and tan ankle boots.

Brown was reportedly seen walking out of the Staybridge Suites located at 1611 Commerce Drive. Police said Brown could be in the East Riverside Drive area near East Ben White Boulevard.

Brown's father, Willie, told KVUE they were staying at the hotel because he is here on business. They are from North Texas.

"She has ran away before, and she's always came back – a lot of times, she'll just walk somewhere and go think, get her mind cleared and come back," Willie said. "But this time, I'm worried because we're in a new city. We don't live here, and she could be anywhere. I'm really concerned for her safety."

Austin Police Department

On Tuesday, police said Brown was spotted by a citizen around 4:30 p.m., walking on Bolm Road toward Airport Boulevard, wearing the same clothing. At the time, police said the citizen did not know she was the missing girl until seeing posts on social media, so she later called police.

"With everything that's going on, all the trafficking and teenage girls coming up missing, it's very frightening," Willie said. "I just want my daughter found. I just want her to come home."

According to police, Brown has medical conditions that create a concern for her welfare.

APD

"She don't have a phone, she don't have a change of clothes, she has nothing, nothing at all," Willie said.

Krum ISD in Denton County confirmed Brown is currently enrolled as a student at Krum High School.

As of Thursday, Brown is now being considered as a runaway.

PHOTOS: Missing Dallas area teen spotted in East Austin, police say

On Sunday, Jan. 11, Brown's family spent the day handing out flyers in downtown Austin. Brown's family told KVUE they believe she might be with people who are homeless in the area. Brown's father said he's been told by several people that they've seen his daughter in the area.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, police and her parents say to call 911 immediately.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Unsealed affidavit reveals what may have happened to Heidi Broussard before her death

Austin police confirm suspect in South Congress Avenue stabbing has died, APD is conducting an internal investigation

Baby Tinslee's mother speaks after court allows fight over baby's life to continue