AUSTIN, Texas — On Sept. 6, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley addressed the media regarding details in the case of the officer-involved shooting of the Austin bomber back in March.

Among the topics of discussion was the release of APD helicopter video, which shows the moments leading up to the death of the Austin bomber. Manley said the video echoes the footage released by DPS at the end of August.

The release of the APD helicopter footage comes after a Williamson County grand jury finished its investigation, deciding to not charge officer who shot at the serial Austin bomber.

