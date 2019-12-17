AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT call for a barricaded man early Tuesday morning.

The SWAT standoff is taking place at a carwash business in the 12400 block of Metric Blvd.

Metric Boulevard is currently closed from Parmer Lane to Lamplight Village, police said. Pflugerville ISD said the standoff will impact traffic as parents take their children to school in that area.

During a press conference Tuesday, Austin police said at 4:45 a.m., residents at an apartment complex in that area woke up after hearing loud banging on a door at the car wash nearby.

When residents looked outside, they reportedly saw a man trying to break into the car wash office.

After officers arrived on the scene, police said they found a man inside the car wash business that had been burglarized. The man has a possible knife with him, according to police.

The man is currently still inside the building but police said hostage negotiators are trying to encourage him to come out peacefully.

Police added that two other people are in custody at this time, but did not confirm if they broke into the building as well.

Austin officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

FBI, Texas Rangers joining search for missing Austin mother, baby

Father makes plea for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl

5 men arrested in Austin in child prostitution sting