AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: KVUE confirmed at noon that the president is running an hour behind. KVUE is working to confirm how that impacts his itinerary.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to Austin Wednesday afternoon and some people are not happy about it.

Protests are scheduled to start in North Austin just before President Trump lands at the Austin airport.

President Trump is planning to tour an Apple facility that makes Mac Pro computers. This comes after Apple announced Austin would be the manufacturing home for Mac Pros after President Trump threatened to place tariffs on the company if it moved production to China.

An impeachment hearing is expected to continue as President Trump visits Austin. The inquiry is focusing on the allegations that President Trump sought investigations of Democrat Joe Biden, among other things.

"Our collective message to him is simple: You can’t bribe us with a shiny Apple to distract us from the impeachment hearings happening at this moment," the protest organizers said. "The impeachment inquiry is underway, with new revelations each day about the president and his allies’ pressure campaign to bribe Ukraine’s president to provide dirt on a political opponent. We’ll take this opportunity to carry our message to the president while he’s in our own backyard."

The protests will be held on a public sidewalk at 12221 Riata Trace Pkwy. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and President Trump supporters are expected to be there as well, starting at 1 p.m.

