CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Babes on the Baffin is a women's only fishing tournament and the second largest in the state of Texas. There is even a lil babes division!
There are guided and non-guided divisions with the targeted species including redfish, trout, and black drum.
Friday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there is a Captain's meeting and social at Marker 37 marina.
Click here for more information on registering.
