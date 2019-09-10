CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Babes on the Baffin is a women's only fishing tournament and the second largest in the state of Texas. There is even a lil babes division!

There are guided and non-guided divisions with the targeted species including redfish, trout, and black drum.

Friday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there is a Captain's meeting and social at Marker 37 marina.

Click here for more information on registering.

