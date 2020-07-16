Back to school dates for school districts across the Coastal Bend

Here's a list of when the first day of school is for districts across the Coastal Bend. Some districts will start the semester with remote learning. Recently the Texas Education Agency announced they will allow districts to continue distance learning for the school year if ordered by local health districts.
July 28
- Mathis ISD
July 29
- London ISD
- Driscoll ISD
- Santa Gertrudis ISD
August 3
- St. Mary’s Academy
- Pawnee ISD
- Premont ISD
- Tuloso Midway ISD
August 4
- Freer ISD
August 5
- Benavides ISD
- Calallen ISD
- Ricardo ISD
August 10
- Aransas Pass ISD
- Orange Grove ISD
- Ramirez CSD
- Robstown ISD
- San Diego ISD
August 12
- Kenedy ISD
- McMullen Co. ISD
- Taft ISD
- Alice ISD
August 13
- Aransas Co. ISD
- Corpus Christi ISD
- Flour Bluff ISD
- Gregory-Portland ISD
- Pettus ISD
- Riviera ISD
- Sinton ISD
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD
August 17
- Beeville ISD
- Ingleside ISD
- School of Science and Technology – Corpus Christi
- Three Rivers ISD
August 18
- Port Aransas ISD
August 19
- Agua Dulce ISD
- Banquete ISD
- Odem-Edroy ISD
August 24
- Ben Bolt – Palito Blanco ISD
- Kingsville ISD
- West Oso ISD
