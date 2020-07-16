x
Back to school dates for school districts across the Coastal Bend

The start of the school year is right around the corner. Here's a list of when the first day of school is for districts across the Coastal Bend.
Here's a list of when the first day of school is for districts across the Coastal Bend. Some districts will start the semester with remote learning. Recently the Texas Education Agency announced they will allow districts to continue distance learning for the school year if ordered by local health districts.

July 28

  • Mathis ISD 

July 29

  • London ISD 
  • Driscoll ISD
  • Santa Gertrudis ISD 

August 3

  • St. Mary’s Academy 
  • Pawnee ISD 
  • Premont ISD 
  • Tuloso Midway ISD 

August 4

  • Freer ISD 

August 5

  • Benavides ISD
  • Calallen ISD 
  • Ricardo ISD 

August 10

  • Aransas Pass ISD 
  • Orange Grove ISD 
  • Ramirez CSD 
  • Robstown ISD 
  • San Diego ISD 

August 12

  • Kenedy ISD
  • McMullen Co. ISD 
  • Taft ISD 
  • Alice ISD 

August 13

  • Aransas Co. ISD 
  • Corpus Christi ISD 
  • Flour Bluff ISD 
  • Gregory-Portland ISD 
  • Pettus ISD 
  • Riviera ISD 
  • Sinton ISD 
  • Skidmore-Tynan ISD 

August 17

  • Beeville ISD
  • Ingleside ISD 
  • School of Science and Technology – Corpus Christi 
  • Three Rivers ISD 

August 18

  • Port Aransas ISD 

August 19

  • Agua Dulce ISD 
  • Banquete ISD
  • Odem-Edroy ISD 

August 24