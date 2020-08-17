Back to school in the Coastal Bend: What you need to know this week

Here’s what you need to know this week as you prepare your student for the school year.

Here’s which district start the school year this week.

August 17

Aransas County ISD

Ricardo ISD

Three Rivers ISD

Benavides ISD: Remote learning.

August 18

Agua Dulce ISD

Port Aransas ISD

August 19

Taft ISD

Banquete ISD

Calallen ISD

Kenedy ISD

Odem-Edroy ISD

Robstown ISD

For students at CCISD having technical difficulties the districts parent support hotline is available during the week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parents you can call 361-696-10180. If you were issued a Chromebook and need technical support call 361-878-3903.

CCISD will continue their curbside meal service from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Benavides ISD will begin their curbside meal service today at 3 locations. Benavides Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cruz Calle from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Realitos Water Tower parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Curbside will be offered at all three locations Monday through Friday.

Banquete ISD will also be providing a curbside service for students starting Wednesday at Banquete Elementary from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Three Rivers ISD was set to begin their curbside service today, but they have canceled. The district says they hope to return their curbside service in two to three weeks.

Now let's talk about technology. Monday, August 17 Port Aransas ISD parents will be able to pick up their students learning materials and technology devices. The district says if you're student has their own technology devices there are still learning materials to pick up. The district also saying annual blue folders need to be completed online before learning materials are checked out.

Kenedy ISD will also be distributing chrome books today to students who do not have a personal computer. Students who do not have internet access will need to be at school until hotspots are available.

As for childcare after school the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has renamed the after-school program latchkey to after hour kid power.

The program offers after school care Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting September 8 at Corpus Christi ISD and Calallen ISD schools.

Online registration opens today at 9:00 a.m. and will close this Friday at 6:00 p.m. for Corpus Christi ISD and Calallen ISD.

From the City of Corpus Christi:

In preparation for the school year the health district will be hosting more drive thru immunization clinics.