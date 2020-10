Due to COVID-19 restrictions the varsity football game for Wednesday October 21 has been cancelled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The varsity football game between Banquete and Monte Alto has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Monte Alto ISD.

The next game for the Banquete Bulldogs is scheduled for Monday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Banquete.