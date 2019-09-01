CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About a dozen bats have made themselves at home inside a gym at Tuloso-Midway Middle School, leaving workers with a mess to clean.

Tuloso-Midway Independent School District Interim Superintendent Rodney Sumner said having to deal with bats isn't uncommon in the area.

"Because they find any area where they can go in and get away from the sunlight during the day, to roost and nest," Sumner said.

Which explains why they would choose to hide inside the gymnasium walls.

Mammal and bird curator Lauren Wilson said Mexican free-tailed bats are native to this area and they usually migrate to warmer places, but climate change has affected that.

"So the fact that there might be Mexican free-tailed bats here in the winter is not too surprising, considering our temperatures have been unusually warmer on average for the past five years," Wilson said.

Wilson went on to say that people should not be scared of bats -- all they want to do is eat bugs.

"It tends to be a very, very skittish animal that prefers to avoid people, and they are primarily insectivorious," Wilson said.

Tuloso-Midway ISD understands that and do not want to cause the bats any harm.

"We are looking at this in a humane way," Sumner said. "Right now there is no risk to our kids."

So instead of immediately closing the crack in the wall that the bats found their way in through, there are plans to catch them.

"We put a net over the opening," Sumner said. "Hopefully tonight we'll have people there waiting for them to fly out."

If the net does not work, the superintendent said the next step will be to call the exterminator.