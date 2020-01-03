SAN ANTONIO — Five people were injured after a high-speed chase reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, the Bexar County Sherrif's Office said.

The chase started in Universal City around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities said a white sedan led Universal City police officers on a chase that ended in a fiery crash near Walzem and Elm Trail.

Bexar County officials said five people were taken to the hospital, including the driver and one innocent bystander, who is in critical condition.

Officials did not say what charges the suspect may face.

