SAN ANTONIO — Police believe they've located the 18-wheeler suspected of causing a deadly crash on I-10 this morning on the city's northwest side.

A truck they were looking for was found downtown at the intersection of Bowie Street and East Crockett Street around 8 a.m. The white tractor-trailer has visible front-end damage.

So far, police arrested one man, but are still looking for the driver. That suspect is described as a black man, 6'1" with short dread locks. Both men are from California, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department said the man they arrested told them he fell asleep and didn't know about the crash. According to investigators, a woman was driving around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-10 near Dominion Drive, just north of the RIM, when she was hit by the 18-wheeler.

"We are still working on the exact details of fatal accident off I-10. At this point, we believe and 18-wheeler (international model) rear ended a Ford Fiesta driven by an adult female while traveling southbound at I-10 and Dominion Dr area," Officer Doug Greene, a spokesperson for SAPD, said.

A 40-year-old woman died at the scene. As a result of the investigation, traffic was diverted off the highway caused a large backup.

