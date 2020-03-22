TYLER, Texas — Household members, intimate partners and caregivers in a nonhealthcare setting may have close contact with a person with symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or a person under investigation.

Are you prepared if a loved one or member of your household gets the coronavirus? If not, here are some steps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure your health and safety, as well as theirs.

BE PREPARED

If a person you live with gets sick, you should separate them from others. Use an extra room or other area, and – if possible – have them use a separate bathroom. Household members should stay in another room or be separated from the patient as much as possible.

Make sure that you understand and can help the patient follow their healthcare provider’s instructions for medication(s) and care. You should help the patient with basic needs in the home and provide support for getting groceries, prescriptions, and other personal needs.

Monitor the patient’s symptoms. If the patient is getting sicker, call his or her healthcare provider and tell them that the patient has laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected. Ask the healthcare provider to call the local or state health department for additional guidance. If the patient has a medical emergency and you need to call 911, notify the dispatch personnel that the patient has, or is being evaluated for COVID-19.

Household members should stay in another room or be separated from the patient as much as possible. Household members should use a separate bedroom and bathroom, if available.

Prohibit visitors who do not have an essential need to be in the home.

Household members should care for any pets in the home. Do not handle pets or other animals while sick.

Make sure shared spaces in the home have good air flow, such as by an air conditioner or an opened window, weather permitting.

Perform hand hygiene frequently. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60 - 95% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty. You should also avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

The patient should wear a facemask when around other people. If the patient is not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), you, as the caregiver, should wear a mask when you are in the same room as the patient. Wear a disposable facemask and gloves when you touch or have contact with the patient’s blood, stool, or body fluids, such as saliva, sputum, nasal mucus, vomit and urine. Throw out disposable facemasks and gloves after using them.

When removing personal protective equipment, first remove and dispose of gloves. Then, immediately clean your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Next, remove and dispose of facemask, and immediately clean your hands again with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid sharing household items with the patient. You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items. After the patient uses these items, you should wash them thoroughly.

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces, such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables, every day. Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.

Use a household cleaning spray or wipe, according to the label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.

RELATED: EPA releases list of cleaning products to kill coronavirus

Wash laundry thoroughly. Immediately remove and wash clothes or bedding that have blood, stool or body fluids on them. Wear disposable gloves while handling soiled items and keep soiled items away from your body. Clean your hands (with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer) immediately after removing your gloves. Read and follow directions on labels of laundry or clothing items and detergent. In general, using a normal laundry detergent according to washing machine instructions and dry thoroughly using the warmest temperatures recommended on the clothing label.

Place all used disposable gloves, facemasks, and other contaminated items in a lined container before disposing of them with other household waste. Clean your hands (with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer) immediately after handling these items. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty.

Discuss any additional questions with your state or local health department or healthcare provider. Check available hours when contacting your local health department.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: TOILET PAPER CALCULATOR: How much 'TP' do you need?

RELATED: 'Nothing to do until I get better' | Hardin County man in quarantine after becoming county's first coronavirus victim

RELATED: CDC: What people should know if they have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: NET Health confirms 10th case of COVID-19 in Smith County

RELATED: Palestine HS graduate, NFL running back Adrian Peterson donates $100K to provide meals for students, senior citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

.