CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers are needed to sign up, or just show up, for this spring's Beach Cleanup. Scary fact: officials with the Texas General Land office or GLO say it takes 200 years for one soda can to decompose and a disposable diaper 450 years to vanish.



If you cannot make it out Saturday, donate here.

Adopt A Beach The Texas General Land Office has been sending this message across the state for more than thirty years, and Texans have responded. Since the program began back in 1986, more than 529,000 volunteers have removed 9,600 tons of trash from Texas beaches.