If you are headed to the beach over Memorial Day weekend, you might want to check if you plan to visit an area with high levels of fecal bacteria.

According to the Texas General Land Office's Beach Watch website, the majority of the coast is reporting low levels of this bacteria.

However, there are a few areas, including Corpus Christi Bay, reporting high and medium levels of fecal bacteria.

The state said the goal of the Texas Beach Watch program is to "provide the public with information about water quality at selected recreational beaches along the Texas coast in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Harris, and Jefferson, Matagorda, Nueces and San Patricio counties."

