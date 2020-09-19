Coastal Bend beaches closing in preparation for Tropical Storm Beta

All Port Aransas Beaches will close Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. until further notice.

Port Aransas

The City of Port Aransas issued a disaster declaration shortly before noon Friday as eyes are on Tropical Storm Beta.

Overnight beach camping between 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

All Port Aransas Beaches will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept 19. until further notice.

Nueces County

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb tells 3News the city is closing the beaches beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 19.

Mayor McComb says they are in the process of letting people know that they need to start packing up. Parks and Recreation has removed anything that can blow around such as lifeguard stands and porta potties.

The city is also removing their motorized vehicles off the beach. Vehicle access is restricted for Gulf beach Access Roads 2, 3, 3A, Newport, Zahn and Whitecap. Restricted vehicle access will remain in effect until Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 8 a.m. Barricades will also be put up to close off the beach access.