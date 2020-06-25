Beaches will remain open this Fourth of July, but there could be some rule changes. Here’s why.

Local officials say we have already seen a large influx of out of town visitors at the beach. With the recent spike in our local positive cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Could there be rule changes at our local beaches this Fourth of July due to COVID-19.

It's something Nueces County commissioners brought up during their meeting today after concerns that our local coast has become a hot spot for possible spread of the virus.

County Judge Barbara Canales says the county expects to have a discussion with the general land office in order to come up with a plan to figure out how to address the crowds.



Any changes would have to go through the G-L-O first.

Canales says it’s not their intention to close the beach. It will remain open, but there could be other options to keep everyone safe

“What’s killing us is when everyone is 3 deep with the BBQ pit and the big red. To be honest with you the beach is one of the best places in the world to be, it’s just not the best place if there are a 100-thousandS of you together.” Said Judge Canales.