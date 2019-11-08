CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual school event hosted by Beauty Crush gave out over 3 hundred backpacks with school supplies to kids as well as a hundred shoes on August 11.

Hairstylists were also ready to work and give a hand for free haircuts.

The giveaway was also made possible by donations from several local businesses.

"We think it's really important because nowadays kids get bullied for not having things when they start school so it's very important for them to have the things they need but it also helps them feel more confident and comfortable and they're actually wanting to go to school," said Christopher Jared, co-owner superior house of Beauty Crush.

Jared is one of the hairstylists that gave an extra hand at the giveaway.

"A lot of times it's hard for parents not only kids dread going back but also parents dread it also because it's a huge expense, so anyway we can help," said Jared.

Kids also enjoyed a moon jump, a build your own Toy Story Forky, free cotton candy and snow cones. Each backpack also had a voucher to Wendy's.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: