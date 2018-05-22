The popular Texas travel center chain Buc-ee's has won its federal lawsuit that accused a competitor's cartoon logo of an alligator licking its lips of being too similar to its own signature logo illustration of a beaver wearing a baseball cap.

Jurors in a Houston federal court deliberated about six hours before siding Tuesday with Buc-ee's in its suit against San Antonio-based Choke Canyon, a rest-stop chain specializing in barbecue.

Attorneys for Buc-ee's, headquartered in Lake Jackson, contended Choke Canyon's logo violated state and federal trademark law.

The Houston Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison has asked lawyers for both companies to try to come up with wording for an injunction to deal with Choke Canyon's materials that jurors found were improper. Damages in the case remain pending.

