Bee County sees increase in number of COVID-19 cases during summer months

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Coronavirus reported cases continue to fluctuate across Texas, and in the coastal bend Bee County saw that happen even more during the summer months.

"In Bee County what we actually saw was a dramatic increase at the June to middle of August time frame," said Bee County Judge George Morrill.

Throughout the start of the pandemic, the county saw a relatively low number in average-reported COVID cases. When they did experience a spike in cases, it was reported to have been because of the jail, the Garza-West Transfer Facility. However, since the first week of August, the jail numbers have decreased while the Bee county community cases have increased.

"Over the course over the last few three to four weeks, we've had a few large days for Bee County," said Morrill.

Even though officials said they've been able to keep the testing rate high and overall, keep the numbers low for the area, the virus is unpredictable and difficult to understand where the surge comes from.

"With COVID-19, it can pop up and when it pops up it can be spread very quickly," said Morrill.