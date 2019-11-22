BEE COUNTY, Texas — Bee County Sheriff's Deputies and a K9 are being credited with breaking up a South Texas drug and counterfeit money operation.

Eugene McFarland, 48, Brittney McClain, 25, and Stefnie Tucker, 28, were all arrested late night on Wednesday following a traffic stop along State Highway 59 near Alta Vista Street. Deputies became suspicious of the the three suspects inside and called a drug dog to the scene.

The dog alerted law enforcement that there were in fact narcotics inside the vehicle. After a search of the car, deputies found heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several counterfeit U.S. currency bills. Upon further inspection they also found all the materials used in counterfeiting money, including uncut paper with various printed U.S. currency.

Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd says they will turn over the counterfeit money and materials to federal authorities.

The sheriff is crediting the deputies involved, including "Polet," the K9 was able to sniff out the narcotics that led to the bust. The Belgium Malinois has been with the sheriff's office since May and is certified in narcotics detection.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: